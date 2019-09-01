'Shameless' Arla workers in Leeds fleeced healthcare insurance scheme by submitting forged invoices

Have your say

Crooked workers at Arla food premises in Leeds fleeced a company healthcare insurance scheme by submitting forged invoices.

A court heard staff made fake claims for treatment including dental care, eye care and hospital treatment which never took place.

Kasim Mughal was jailed for 30 months for playing the leading role in the healthcare insurance fraud.

Five others were given non-custodial sentences over their roles in the deception which was worth around £24,000.

Following an investigation by the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), Mughal and four others admitted their involvement in making fraudulent medical claims.

A sixth defendant, Amanda Jowsey, was found guilty of money laundering following a trial.

Mughal took out health insurance policies for his family and himself with Simply Health Insurance, which provided medical treatment as part of his company’s health benefits package.

Soon after taking out the policies, Mughal started making false claims for medical care.

These included physiotherapy sessions for himself, plus dental and optical treatment for his daughter.

To substantiate these claims, Mughal provided Simply Health with fraudulent invoices from the health practices that he claimed he and his daughter had received the treatment from.

In total, Mughal claimed for £1,061, though £785 was actually paid to him.

IFED discovered that as well as making his own fraudulent claims, Mughal had introduced a number of his co-workers to his criminal activity.

Like Mughal, they also took out policies with Simply Health and made fake claims for medical treatment.

In some instances, Mughal gave them the fake invoices he used to help back up their claims.

Although Paula Casey didn’t work at the company, her partner was an employee and she benefited from the fraud by using his details to set up a policy and make false claims.

Amanda Jowsey didn’t work for the company either.

She allowed her bank account to be used to receive claim payments from a policy that Mughal had set up, using the details of an unaware co-worker.

In return for introducing them to the fraud and assisting with their fake claims, half of the money each of them gained would be shared with Mughal

The group made numerous claims, worth a potential £24,387 in total.

Detective Constable Daryl Fryatt, from the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department, said:

“This group of fraudsters shamefully exploited their employer’s medical benefits package, in order to try and steal thousands of pounds.

“Mughal, who was the ringleader of this fraudulent activity, wasn’t content with making fake claims using only his and his family’s details.

"He also took advantage of the medical benefits by introducing his co-workers to the fraud, so that he could ultimately gain even more money by taking a cut of their claims."

Those sentenced at Leeds Crown after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud were

Kasim Mughal, 35, of Park Road, Yeadon, Leeds – 30 months in prison.

Daniel O’Leary, 38, of Leysholme Crescent, Wortley, Leeds – 17 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. 150 hours unpaid work.

Paula Casey, 57, of Sherburn Road, Swarcliffe, Leeds – 17 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. 150 hours unpaid work.

Ladislay Prostecky, 36, of Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield – 100 hours unpaid work.

Karolina Maj, 28, of Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield – 100 hours unpaid work.

Amanda Jowsey, 41, of Farrow Bank, Armley, Leeds, was found guilty of money laundering after a trial and was given 60 hours unpaid work.