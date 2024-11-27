A driver who led police on a high-speed chase days after he was given a suspended sentence has been jailed after initially claiming his mother could provide him with an alibi.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler Nutton denied being behind the wheel of a Toyota Yaris that drove along pavements and grass verges in Beeston in an effort to escape, claiming he was at home at the time.

The 24-year-old had only just narrowly avoided being locked up for committing a burglary, having been given a nine-month sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then continued to deny he was behind the wheel during the chase until he changed is plea on the day he was due to stand trial.

Judge Ray Singh told him during a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court this week that he knew that he was “messing about” and that the footage from the police car showed it was “clearly him”.

He said: “You [eventually] pleaded guilty, as I predicted you would. To your utter shame you suggested that your mother may come to court to lie for you, that she was at home and you were with her.

Tyler Nutton (inset) continually denied being the driver in a high-speed police chase, even claiming he was at home with his mum. He was jailed this week after eventually admitting he was guilty. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

“You have no concern for yourself, other road users and your mother. You played the system. It’s now going to come back and bite.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He jailed him for 16 months, and activated three months of his suspended sentence, making a total of 19 months.

Outlining the case, Rachel Webster said an officer recognised Nutton getting into the Yaris on May 22, 2022, at around 8.20am.

Checks confirmed he was banned from driving and that the only insured driver on the vehicle was a female.

Attempting to pull him over, he drove off at speed in Hunslet reaching 73mph in a heavily-built up 30mph zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He cut across a roundabout the wrong way towards Beeston, forced other road users out of the way, mounted a pavement and led officers through a residential area.

He eventually cut through a narrow walkway and escaped with the police’s BMW X5 unable to follow due to its width.

Nutton, of Flaxton Street, Beeston, was later arrested but continued to deny it was him driving. He also claimed the PCSO who had seen him “had it in for him”, Mrs Webster said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nutton eventually pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. He has three convictions for five offences, including the burglary.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh told the court that Nutton had not been in trouble for the past two-and-a-half years but conceded he could have no complaints if he were to be locked up.

Judge Singh told Nutton that it was an “appalling and shocking piece of driving” before jailing him.