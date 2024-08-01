Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A manhunt has been launched in Leeds after jewellery and watches were stolen in a burglary at a Leeds house.

Police have released an image of a man who is believed to have left the area in a van along with another man, who can be seen at the back of the picture.

Police investigating a robbery on Shadwell Lane have released this image. | West Yorkshire Police

The burglary, at a property on Shadwell Lane, was reported at around 6pm on Saturday (July 27).

Those who recognise the man or has information about the incident has been urged to call 101, quoting reference 13240347038, or report online via the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.