Sex offenders in Leeds: Police figures reveal the number of registered offenders in each ward of the city

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 14th Aug 2024, 11:49 BST
Police have shared figures outlining the number of registered sex offenders in each area of the Leeds district.

Through a Freedom of Information request West Yorkshire Police has shared the number of offenders in each political ward as of July 18.

The data shows that there was 1,186 registered sex offenders in total and that the Middleton Park ward had the highest number, with 85.

There is a total of 1,186 registered sex offenders in Leeds

Listed below is the number of registered sex offenders in each political ward in Leeds, in descending order:

  • Middleton Park: 85
  • Armley: 76
  • Hunslet and Riverside: 73
  • Beeston and Holbeck: 70
  • Gipton and Harehills: 64
  • Burmantofts and Richmond Hill: 64
  • Kirkstall: 58
  • Farnley and Wortley: 45
  • Killingbeck and Seacroft: 41
  • Headingley and Hyde Park: 40
  • Chapel Allerton: 38
  • Morley North: 35
  • Ardsley and Robin Hood: 35
  • Morley South: 34
  • Pudsey: 32
  • Little London and Woodhouse: 32
  • Otley and Yeadon: 28
  • Temple Newsam: 26
  • Alwoodley: 25
  • Moortown: 23
  • Kippax and Methley: 21
  • Roundhay: 19
  • Calverley and Farsley: 18
  • Weetwood: 17
  • Horsforth: 15
  • Adel and Wharfdale: 14
  • Wetherby: 13
  • Guiseley and Rawdon: 11
  • Rothwell: 11
  • Harewood: 7

Commenting on the figures, DCI Wayne Horner, said: “West Yorkshire Police takes the management of Registered Sex Offenders very seriously.

“Each district has a Public Protection Team consisting of specially trained officers dedicated to working with partners under Multi-Agency Partnership Arrangements (MAPPA) to manage such offenders. The force works hard to ensure these teams have the skills and resources to do so effectively and an uplift in resources has recently been approved; this will deliver an additional 17 constables across the county trained and dedicated to this area.

“The recent HMICFRS Peel Inspection published on the July 23 commented that: ‘The force effectively manages the risk posed to the public by registered sex offenders in line with authorised professional practice guidelines’.”

