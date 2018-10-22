Sex offender and drug addict attacked police officer in Yorkshire street in this shocking footage

A drug addict thug who was caught on mobile phone footage attacking a lone police officer after a traffic stop in a Yorkshire street has been jailed.

A recording of Mohammed Nadeem's broad daylight attack on the officer in Grantham Road was viewed by thousands of people in July and today (Mon) it was revealed that the 34-year-old is a convicted sex offender who exposed himself to three teenage girls in 2015.

A still from the footage in which the police officer was attacked by a drug addict

Bradford Crown Court heard that Nadeem was given a three-year community order for the "flashing" offences and was also subject to a sexual harm prevention order when he was stopped by the mobile patrol officer at about 11.30am on July 25.

The court heard that Nadeem eventually complied when he was asked to turn off the engine of the red Skoda Fabia he was driving, but he then got out of the vehicle and moved towards the officer with clenched fists in an extremely aggressive manner.

Judge Jonathan Rose was told that the officer used his PAVA spray in an attempt to detain Nadeem, but there was a struggle in which the officer was punched on the right side of his face.

Prosecutor Caroline Abraham said Nadeem was seen to throw a number of punches and two or three of them connected with the officer's face.

After a witness intervened Nadeem got back into the Skoda which was then reversed into a parked car and the police vehicle before he drove off along the pavement.

The injured officer suffered a cut near his right eye which had to be glued at hospital and it was thought that it could have been caused by the car key Nadeem was holding.

At the time of the incident Nadeem, of Silverdale Road, Bradford, hadn't told police about his change of address and the recent purchase of the car which he was supposed to do under the terms of the sexual harm prevention order.

Today Judge Rose sentenced Nadeem to a total of 18 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting the officer, dangerous driving, criminal damage and breaching the terms of sexual harm prevention order.

The judge was told that the maximum sentence that could be imposed for assaulting a police officer was 26 weeks, but he decided to jail Nadeem for two months as part of his overall 18-month prison sentence.

Nadeem's barrister Gerald Hendron described his client as a chronic heroin addict who was living a chaotic lifestyle.

