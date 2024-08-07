Leeds train station: Police hunting suspect after sex attack reported on concourse
Shortly after 8.30pm on Friday, May 31, a woman was entering the toilets on the main concourse when a man approached and sexually assaulted her before he entered the men’s toilets.
The man then reappeared, apologised to the woman and boarded a train to Sheffield.
Officers believe the man in the images has information that could assist their enquiries.
Anyone who recognises him or has any information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 653 of 20 July.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.