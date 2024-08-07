Leeds train station: Police hunting suspect after sex attack reported on concourse

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A suspect is being hunted by police following an alleged sexual assault at Leeds City Station.

Shortly after 8.30pm on Friday, May 31, a woman was entering the toilets on the main concourse when a man approached and sexually assaulted her before he entered the men’s toilets.

Do you know this man? He is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman at Leeds Railway Station. (pics by BTP)Do you know this man? He is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman at Leeds Railway Station. (pics by BTP)
Do you know this man? He is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman at Leeds Railway Station. (pics by BTP) | BTP

The man then reappeared, apologised to the woman and boarded a train to Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Officers believe the man in the images has information that could assist their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him or has any information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 653 of 20 July.

 Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceBritish Transport Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice