'Serious' late-night Leeds assault leaves woman badly injured
A woman was injured following a “serious assault” reported in Leeds.
By Nick Frame
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 12:03 pm
It happened at around 11.40pm last night, Friday, August 26, off Top Moor Side in Holbeck Moor Park.
Police say a woman suffered injuries to her arm and back.
A scene is in place whilst forensic enquiries are ongoing and part of the area is cordoned off.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in that area last night is asked to contact police via 101 or the LiveChat Options here quoting log 2041 of August 26.