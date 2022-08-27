Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at around 11.40pm last night, Friday, August 26, off Top Moor Side in Holbeck Moor Park.

Police say a woman suffered injuries to her arm and back.

A scene is in place whilst forensic enquiries are ongoing and part of the area is cordoned off.

Top Moor Side in Holbeck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...