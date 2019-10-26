Sentencing of Leeds serial sex attack stalker delayed after doctor's report assesses him as 'not dangerous'

Serial stalker Gustas Adomatis was due to be sentenced yesterday (Friday October 25) over a string of assaults in which he targeted lone females.

Victims were left deeply traumatised during a 'campaign' of sexual assaults in May and June this year.

The 21-year-old used force against some of his victims during the attacks.

Serial sex attacker: Police released this images of Gustas Adomatis during appeal after multiple attacks on women in Leeds city centre in May and June this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adomatis appeared before Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to five offences of sexual assault on a female, two of sexual assault on a female, threatening behaviour and common assault.

Judge Christopher Batty adjourned the hearing after reading a psychiatrist's reports which assessed Adomatis as not posing a significant danger to the public.

The judge said he had concerns over the content of the report in which the defendant had failed to give a satisfactory explanation of why he committed the offences other than being drunk and on drugs at the time.

The judge said: "The defendant does not at any stage offer an explanation as to why he is following nine different women on four separate days.

"Nor does he provide an explanation as to why he is touching them sexually.

"He is saying 'I don't remember it, but I would not have done it if I was not under the influence of drink and drugs and I am really sorry'.

"How can I rely on that as an assessment that he is not dangerous?"

Michael Morley, for Adomatis, said: "He is clearly a troubled young man and it does appear he has not engaged fully with the psychiatrist.

"He fully accepts that he has done these things but he is at a loss to explain why he has done these things."

Judge Batty ordered that the psychiatrist attend court at the next hearing to give evidence.

He said: "At the moment I do not accept his assessment and I take the view that he (Adomatis) is dangerous."

Adomatis was arrested by police in Leeds city centre on June 29.

Police released his image on June 14 as part of an appeal to trace the attacker

Adomatis pleaded guilty to the offences at a hearing in August.

That hearing was adjourned so more information about the Lithanian national could be obtained.

The probation service was asked to prepare a report to assess if Adomatis poses a serious risk to the public.

The psychiatric report was also ordered at the same hearing.

The August hearing was also adjourned to allow victims the opportunity to provide statements and attend court so they could see the defendant being sentenced.

More information about Adomatis' criminal record in his home country was also being sought.

Describing the offending, prosecutor Allan Armbrister said: "There has been a campaign of stalking and targeting."

The offending took place between May 17 and June 9 this year.

The locations of the offences include Meadow Lane, Call Lane, The Calls, Woodhouse Street, North Crescent, North West Road, Briggate and Burley Road.

The threatening behaviour offence was committed against a security guard.

The prosecutor said excessive force was used in two of the attacks.

Describing the assault offence he said: "It would have undoubtedly turned into a sexual assault had the efforts of the complainant not been successful."

The court heard the other offences appeared to be "opportunistic grabbing".

Most of the attacks were captured on CCTV.

Mr Armbister said Adomatis has three convictions in Lithuania for theft and one in the UK for shoplifting.

Adomatis, from Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, sat in the court dock beside a Lithuanian interpreter.