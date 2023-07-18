Self-confessed dangerous Wakefield paedophile obsessed with teenage girls' bottoms took 'upskirt' photos

Ian Rendle sexually assaulted his victims, took “upskirt photos” and would take videos of them on his phone.

The 32-year-old already had a conviction for indecent exposure from last year, when he was seen masturbating from his window as girls walked by his home.

But Judge Mushtaq Khokhar, sitting at Leeds Crown Court this week, feared the pervert would not get the help required if he jailed him, so gave him a two-year sentence, suspended for two years, 20 rehabilitation days and ordered him to enrol in a sex offender treatment programme.

Rendle would take photos of young girls. (library pic by National World)

He was also put on the sex offender register for 10 years, and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

Rendle had earlier admitted four counts of sexual assault, eight of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, four of recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent, two of making an indecent photo of a child, and possession of cannabis.

The police were tipped-off that photos were being stored on Rendle’s phone. After his arrest, his phone was seized and 108 images and videos of young females’ bottoms were found, taken over at least a two-year period.

Prosecutor Nick Adlington said that Rendle, of Park Lodge Lane, Wakefield, had even edited the videos of the females and spliced them together. He admitted he would masturbate over the videos and photos before deleting them.

He initially made no comments during his first police interview, but later admitted his attraction to young girls.

Mitigating, Michael Collins said he had been “full and frank” about his offending, but has “come a long way” since then and was responding to treatment. He also said that Rendle has the mental age of a 12-year-old, but Judge Khokhar said he took that report with a “pinch of salt”.