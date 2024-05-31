Selby Road Leeds: Police officer injured in hospital after car 'failed to stop' for police

Published 31st May 2024, 16:28 BST
A police officer has been injured after a “failed to stop” incident in Leeds.

Shortly after 1.15pm today (Friday, May 31), a Seat Ibiza failed to stop for a roads policing unit and was pursued before being brought to a stop a few minutes later on Selby Road, Leeds.

The occupants of the vehicle were arrested at the scene.

The car was brought to a stop on Selby Road, Leeds. Picture: GoogleThe car was brought to a stop on Selby Road, Leeds. Picture: Google
The car was brought to a stop on Selby Road, Leeds. Picture: Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A police officer sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital.

“Enquiries remain ongoing which necessitated the road being closed for a short time.”

A second vehicle not involved in the pursuit was also damaged in the incident.

The road has now reopened with First Bus services 19 and 40 returned to their normal route.

