Selby rave: Officers at the scene of ‘illegal rave’ with reports of loud music, drug use and disorder
Police are at the scene of an ‘illegal rave’ in Yorkshire.
The ‘rave’ took place overnight in the Stillingfleet area of Selby, North Yorkshire. Police did not confirm if it was still ongoing.
North Yorkshire Police said they received reports of loud music, drug use and disorder.
A spokesperson said: “Events such as these cause huge distress and disruption to the local community, and also put attendees themselves at risk.
“Significant number of officers are deploying to the scene, including police drone pilots. Any illegal activity identified will be dealt with robustly.
“We're grateful to local residents for their patience while we work to resolve this incident.”
A rave is defined under section 63 (1) Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, as a gathering on land in the open air of 20 or more persons at which amplified music is played during the night and is likely to cause serious distress to the inhabitants of the locality.