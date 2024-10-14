Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “seething” former soldier brutally kicked, stamped and punched his girlfriend so badly she was left in a coma, a jury had been told.

Benjamin Swindells is facing a trial at Leeds Crown Court for the alleged street attack which the Crown says was witnessed by horrified residents.

The 30-year-old denies a charge of attempted murder, claiming they were set upon by two men as they walked home late at night.

But opening the case this morning, prosecutor Ian Mullarkey played audio from the 999 call, made by a couple living behind the Barnsley Road Tesco Express in Wakefield, describing the gruesome beating Swindells meted out to his unconscious partner and pleading for the emergency services to attend quickly.

Benjamin Swindells (inset) is on trial for attempted murder of his partner on a Wakefield street. (pics by WYP / Google Maps) | WYP / Google Maps

Mr Mullarkey said the pair had been at home at around midnight on April 12/13 of this year, when they heard a thud. Looking out, they said they saw Swindells standing over the motionless woman on the floor.

They said he was screaming at her to get up, that he was unsteady on his feet and dragged her limp body to the side of the road, leaving her without a top.

They said he became “more and more angry”, before kicking her to the head. He then stamped on her head “using as much force as he could” and continually screamed at her to get up.

Swindells then tried to pick her up, but dropped her, with her head cracking on the pavement. He then walked away and lit a cigarette, but returned and continued his assault, kicking and punching her to the head again.

The panicked witnesses said the woman was covered in blood.

When the police arrived, Swindells had to be prised from the stricken woman and was still screaming at her to wake up.

Mr Mullarkey said the woman was put in a coma after being rushed to hospital, that her face and head were swollen and blood could be seen collecting under the skin of her head.

Swindells, of no fixed address, was arrested and was twice interviewed, but refused to answer questions.

He later provided a defence statement claiming they had been set upon by two men and that his partner had taken the brunt of the assault. Swindells claimed he tried to shake her awake and had dropped her, but denied stamping or kicking her.

Swindells admits GBH, but claims he is not guilty of attempted murder because he did not intend to kill her, Mr Mullarkey said.

The victim later told police that Swindells would become violent after smoking crack cocaine, which she said was daily.

But Mr Mullarkey said: “His actions revealed his intentions. He was seething. He used as much force as he could with each blow. It was a sustained and brutal attack.

“The only sensible conclusion to draw is that he intended to kill her that night.”

The trial continues.