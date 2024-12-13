Sebastian Wray: Police in Leeds search for man wanted for breaching the Sex Offenders Register

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Dec 2024, 13:55 BST
Police in Leeds are searching for a man wanted for a number of offences.

Sebastian Wray is wanted on a court warrant and for breach of the Sex Offenders Register.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson described Wray, aged 37, as white, 5ft 8ins (172cm), of slim build with brown eyes and brown short hair.

Sebastian Wray is wanted for a number of offences including breaching the Sex Offenders Register.placeholder image
Sebastian Wray is wanted for a number of offences including breaching the Sex Offenders Register. | West Yorkshire Police

The spokesperson added that he is known to frequent the Armley and Bramley areas of Leeds.

Anyone who believes they may have seen him or who may have information about his current whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds Public Protection Unit online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240505131.  

Information can also be given to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

