Police in Leeds are searching for a man wanted for a number of offences.

Sebastian Wray is wanted on a court warrant and for breach of the Sex Offenders Register.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson described Wray, aged 37, as white, 5ft 8ins (172cm), of slim build with brown eyes and brown short hair.

The spokesperson added that he is known to frequent the Armley and Bramley areas of Leeds.

Anyone who believes they may have seen him or who may have information about his current whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds Public Protection Unit online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240505131.

Information can also be given to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.