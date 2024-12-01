A police officer was mowed down by a desperate driver when they tried to drag him from a car after a high-speed chase.

The officer suffered an abrasion and a ruptured disc in his spine when Paul Harper reversed at speed.

Judge Robin Mairs said it was “by luck rather than design” that the officer did not suffer catastrophic injuries in the incident on the afternoon on May 31.

Harper was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Paul Harper (inset) mowed down an officer after trying to outrun police on Selby Road in Halton Moor. He was jailed this week. (pics by WYP / Google Maps) | WYP / Google Maps

An unmarked police car had been patrolling the Halton Moor area when they spotted the Seat Ibiza turning onto Selby Road.

Suspicious of where the car was registered, the officers followed the vehicle which then U-turned back onto the housing estate, prosecutor Oliver Connor told the court.

Despite illuminating their blue lights, the Seat began to accelerate away, reaching speeds up to 60mph in 30mph built-up residential areas.

The pursuit lasted around three or four minutes before the Seat collided with a police car and spun 180 degrees, coming to rest close to the Wykebeck Arms pub.

The officers quickly got out and ordered Harper to turn the car off, but the engine was heard revving as he tried to drive off.

One officer got in through the passenger side, but was met with a passenger holding a tyre iron.

Th second officer smashed the driver’s side window and pointed a Taser at Harper, who was trying to get the car in reverse.

The Taser was deployed and one of the bars made contact, but was ineffective.

Harper was then able to reverse, and did so at speed, with the open passenger-side door striking the officer and dragging him several yards over the central reservation.

It knocked him to the floor and the officer’s foot went under the wheel.

The car was unable to get away after being pinned against a wall and Harper was arrested.

The 45-year-old told police during interview that he did not believe it was an unmarked police car that was following him and that “anyone could put lights on their car”.

Harper, of Wickham Avenue, Boston Spa, later admitted ABH, dangerous driving and having no licence or insurance. He has more than 60 previous convictions, including robbery for which he received an 11-year sentence.

Mitigating, Celine Kart said Harper had stayed out of trouble for the last four years.

She acknowledged that he had spent a “considerable amount of time” in prison, but says he is now finally embracing the opportunities on offer and has enrolled in various courses.

She says the father-of-three wishes to apply for a construction course once freed from prison.

Judge Mairs told Harper: “You took the risk through your driving of causing catastrophic injuries to others.

“You were intent on escaping. You deliberately put the car in reverse and you knew the officer was in the proximity of the car.

“I accept your priority was to escape but you were well aware of the position of the officer and that the passenger door would collide with him.

“You were more than prepared to take those risks. The most important thing to you was making your escape. It’s fortunate the injuries were not much, much worse.”

He jailed Harper for three years and gave him a driving ban of four-and-a-half years.