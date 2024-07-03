Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cannabis grower was described by a judge as being “seasoned” after he was found to have helped set up a grow just before being jailed for another cannabis operation.

Lee Barlow was jailed for four months in May of 2021 for helping to grow cannabis at an address in Bramley. But in September 2021, another home was raided by officers in Gipton where they found another grow linked to 52-year-old Barlow.

Addressing him at Leeds Crown Court, Judge Ray Singh said: “You became wholeheartedly involved that while you were facing court proceedings for like offences. It’s a seriously aggravating factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You are a seasoned cannabis grower. Previous order have not stopped you offending.”

Barlow had helped set up the cannabis farm on Easterly Road in Gipton (library pics by Google Maps / National World) | Google Maps / National World

Prosecutor Paul Canfield said officers, armed with a warrant, went to the address on Easterly Road, Gipton, on September 3, 2021. Barlow was the tenant at the property but he was not present. Two other people were inside.

Officers found 18 cannabis plants growing in an upstairs room complete with the usual equipment, including lights, fans, extractors and foil lining. The electricity had been bypassed. Officers estimated it could produce up to 1.89kg of skunk cannabis, with a street value of almost £19,000.

Barlow, of Moorside Terrace, Bramley, was later arrested and interviewed. His fingerprints were found on the foil lining around the cannabis grow. He told officers that he had sublet the premises to someone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He initially denied the offence and was due to stand trial, but later admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He has 18 previous convictions for 36 offences.

Mitigating, Ayesha Smart said: “He was a heavy cannabis user at the time. He has significantly reduced his intake now.” She said he now lives with his sister and had been carrying out voluntary work for the past four months and had been offered a full-time job.

Judge Singh said he could give “very little” reduction for his guilty plea because he was late in changing his plea to guilty, saying it was “far too common with defendants thinking they can play the system” by pleading guilty at a later stage.