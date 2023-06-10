Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Seacroft Gate incident: Police called to east Leeds flats after man's body discovered

Police have been called out to a block of flats in east Leeds after a man was found dead.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 10th Jun 2023, 08:44 BST- 1 min read

A police spokesperson said: “At 11.10am on Friday, police were called to a flat in Seacroft Gate, Leeds, where a man had been found dead. A scene was put in place at the address and following enquiries the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Seacroft Gate, Leeds, where a man was found dead (Photo: Google)Seacroft Gate, Leeds, where a man was found dead (Photo: Google)
