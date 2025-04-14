Seacroft attack: Man in hospital with broken arm after being attacked by duo armed with 'wooden post' in Leeds

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 12:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man was rushed to hospital in Leeds after reportedly being attacked by two men with a wooden post.

At 2.57pm yesterday (Sunday) police received a report of a man being assaulted by two males armed with a wooden post in South Parkway, Seacroft.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and found a 36-year-old man with a broken arm. He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were serious but not life threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police were called to reports of an assault on South Parkway in Seacroft at 2.57pm on Sunday.Police were called to reports of an assault on South Parkway in Seacroft at 2.57pm on Sunday.
Police were called to reports of an assault on South Parkway in Seacroft at 2.57pm on Sunday. | Google

When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter.

“A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and was lifted shortly after 7pm.”

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries and have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting crime reference 13250207511 or online through the LiveChat function.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice