Seacroft attack: Man in hospital with broken arm after being attacked by duo armed with 'wooden post' in Leeds
At 2.57pm yesterday (Sunday) police received a report of a man being assaulted by two males armed with a wooden post in South Parkway, Seacroft.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and found a 36-year-old man with a broken arm. He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were serious but not life threatening.
“A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and was lifted shortly after 7pm.”
Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries and have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting crime reference 13250207511 or online through the LiveChat function.