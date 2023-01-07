Scott Hall Grove police incident: Two arrested after machete attack in Chapeltown, Leeds leaves man seriously injured
Two men have been arrested in Leeds after a machete attack left another man seriously injured in hospital.
Police were called to reports of males fighting in the street on Scott Hall Grove, Chapeltown yesterday afternoon, with one male reported to be in possession of a weapon.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:
“A further call was received at 2:37pm, from the ambulance service reporting a male had been found on Scott Hall Walk with serious injuries, who was taken to hospital for treatment.
“Two males aged 15 and 18 have been arrested nearby in connection with the incident."
Police cordons remain in place at Scott Hall Road and the Scott Hall Grove area at this time as enquiries continue into the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 13230009965.