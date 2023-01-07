Police were called to reports of males fighting in the street on Scott Hall Grove, Chapeltown yesterday afternoon, with one male reported to be in possession of a weapon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:

“A further call was received at 2:37pm, from the ambulance service reporting a male had been found on Scott Hall Walk with serious injuries, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police were called to reports of males fighting in the street on Scott Hall Grove. Picture: Google

“Two males aged 15 and 18 have been arrested nearby in connection with the incident."

Police cordons remain in place at Scott Hall Road and the Scott Hall Grove area at this time as enquiries continue into the incident.

