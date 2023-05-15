Scotchman Lane Morley: Suspected drink driver arrested after car crashes through wall in south Leeds
A suspected drink driver has been arrested after crashing through a wall in south Leeds.
At 10:13pm on Saturday (May 13), police were called to a road traffic collision in Scotchman Lane, Morley, where a VW Golf had gone through fencing and into a wall.
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink and aggravated vehicle taking. She was treated in hospital before being taken into custody and was later released on bail pending further enquiries.