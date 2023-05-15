Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’

Scotchman Lane Morley: Suspected drink driver arrested after car crashes through wall in south Leeds

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after crashing through a wall in south Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th May 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:08 BST

At 10:13pm on Saturday (May 13), police were called to a road traffic collision in Scotchman Lane, Morley, where a VW Golf had gone through fencing and into a wall.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink and aggravated vehicle taking. She was treated in hospital before being taken into custody and was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police were called to a road traffic collision in Scotchman Lane, Morley. Picture: GooglePolice were called to a road traffic collision in Scotchman Lane, Morley. Picture: Google
Police were called to a road traffic collision in Scotchman Lane, Morley. Picture: Google