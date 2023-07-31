Scorned woman used petrol to torch former lover's Leeds home as his wife returned

Noreen Hussain fled from the property on Fearnley Place in Armley after pouring the accelerant around the room on the evening of September 13 last year and lighting it. Leeds Crown Court heard that the woman had just returned from her mother-in-law’s on her own at around 9pm, and could hear the fire as she entered the property.

She then saw the flames, which were described as being “hip-height”, and saw Hussain running from the house. The emergency services were called but water was used to bring the flames under control.

Investigators concluded that either petrol or an oil-based liquid was used to start the blaze, which caused between six and 10 square metres of damage.

Hussain tried to torch the property on Fearnley Place. (pic by Google Maps / National World)

The woman had recognised Hussain as the woman whom her husband is alleged to have had an affair with. Her husband was away on holiday with their young son when Hussain broke in.

He returned a week later and contacted Hussain who admitted starting the fire but it was only to “scare his wife off”. She then agreed to hand herself into police.

The 46-year-old, of Cheltenham Street, Upper Wortley, admitted a charge of arson which was reckless as to whether life was endangered. She has no previous convictions or cautions.

No mitigation was offered by her barrister, Rodney Ferm, after Judge Tom Bayliss KC said he would not lock her up.

Judge Bayliss pointed to her psychiatric report, that she had suffered severe abuse during a previous marriage and was a hard worker.

Instead, he gave her 22 months’ jail, suspended for two years, 10 rehabilitation days and imposed a restraining order of indefinite length.

He told her: “You used accelerant to set fire to a house in Fearnley Place in Leeds. The occupant was a woman who suspected you had an affair with her husband.

"I’m satisfied this led to what a doctor has described as being ‘interpersonal conflict’ and led to an almost intolerable pressure on you.