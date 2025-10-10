Scissors-wielding Leeds shoplifter threatened to stab staff when challenged

A shoplifter made threats to stab staff with a pair of scissors when they confronted him stealing.

Simon Benstock was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after his violent actions meant his crimes were elevated from simple thefts into offences of robbery.

The 31-year-old carried out his spree between August 5 and 8 in Leeds shops, after he had burgled a room at a supported-accommodation house.

Benstock had been released from his last prison sentence and was staying at the property in Preston, Lancashire, in June. He entered the man’s unlocked room, taking valuables worth around £500.

On August 5 he entered Tesco Express on Burley Road in Leeds shortly before 10pm and picked up £22 worth of beer before walking out.

Benstock (pictured) threatened staff at Tesco Express on Burley Road and Sainsbury's Local on Brudenell Road. | WYP / Google Maps

The 37-year-old returned minutes later and tried to take four bottles of wine, but was confronted by a staff member. Benstock then made threats to stab them if they came closer, although he did not produce a weapon.

The next morning he entered the shop again, leaned over the counter and took a charity donation box containing between £15 and £20.

He then pulled out a pair of scissors and made jabbing actions towards a member of staff, saying: “I dare you to come near me.”

Just hours later he entered the Sainsbury’s Local on Brudenell Road, again pulling out scissors and directed them towards a staff member. He then used the weapon to cut three charity boxes free and fled.

Two days later he threatened to attack a staff member in the Burley Road Tesco while stealing four bottles of wine.

Three hours later he entered the Co-op in Burley Street and threatened to smash a bottle over a security guard’s head.

Finally on August 9, he entered Home Bargains on Stanningley Road and stole heartburn medicine and denture glue worth almost £100.

He was arrested shortly afterwards and admitted the offences during his police interview, prosecutor Caroline Abraham told the court.

Benstock, of no fixed address, has 33 convictions for 53 offences. He appeared in court over a video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand.

He admitted burglary, four counts of robbery, two thefts, two of possessing a bladed article and one of common assault.

Mitigating, James Hunter said Benstock had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

He said his life spiralled in the summer after his pregnant partner passed away, and he turned to crack cocaine and heroin.

He said Benstock wanted to apologise to those who had been impacted by his offending.

Judge Christopher Batty jailed him for four years and gave him a five-year restraining order, banning him from the shops he targeted.