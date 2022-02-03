The schoolgirl was walking through Primrose Valley Park in Halton at about 5pm on Wednesday, February 2.

She was a short distance from the exit off the junction of Lucy Avenue and Selby Road when the incident happened.

As the victim was walking down the hill towards the Lucy Avenue exit, the man approached her from behind and dragged her to the ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The schoolgirl was walking through Primrose Valley Park in Halton when she was grabbed by a man.

She eventually managed to break free and scream and ran off.

The suspect was described as white, aged in his sixties, and wearing glasses.

He was riding a red bike.

The man had been seen earlier in the vicinity of the Wykebeck Way path between Foundry Lane and Killingbeck Drive.

Detectives are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the man.

Officers are now are appealing for anyone who saw him in the area or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

Detective Inspector Emma Wight, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “This is obviously a very concerning incident involving a child victim in a public park and we are treating it very seriously.

“We are continuing to support the victim and her family while we carry out extensive enquiries to identify the suspect.

“Scenes are in place in the park to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches, and we are carrying out enquiries along the route the victim took and trawling CCTV throughout that area.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him at any point in the vicinity of Fearnville Playing Fields, Wykebeck Valley Park, and Primrose Valley Park, particularly anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage. He would have been fairly distinctive from the description of a man in his sixties with glasses, riding a red bike.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are working closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference 13220060402 or online.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.