School Mews Armley: Car crashes into building after dramatic pursuit in Leeds - three arrested

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 13:26 BST
A dramatic pursuit ended abruptly on Wednesday when a vehicle crashed into a building in Leeds.

Just before 10pm on July 2, police received reports of a "disturbance involving weapons" on School Mews in Armley.

Officers responding to the call identified a vehicle believed to be connected to the incident. However, as they approached the car, it sped away.

Police were called to a "disturbance involving weapons" on Wednesday evening.placeholder image
Police were called to a "disturbance involving weapons" on Wednesday evening. | Google/National World

The police pursued the vehicle until the chase concluded when it crashed into a building. A man tried to flee on foot but was apprehended after a short distance.

West Yorkshire Police have also arrested another man and a woman in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that a cordon remains in place at the scene.

