School Mews Armley: Car crashes into building after dramatic pursuit in Leeds - three arrested
Just before 10pm on July 2, police received reports of a "disturbance involving weapons" on School Mews in Armley.
Officers responding to the call identified a vehicle believed to be connected to the incident. However, as they approached the car, it sped away.
The police pursued the vehicle until the chase concluded when it crashed into a building. A man tried to flee on foot but was apprehended after a short distance.
West Yorkshire Police have also arrested another man and a woman in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that a cordon remains in place at the scene.