Schizophrenic who burgled Leeds bars and robbed bookies during spree detained at secure hospital
David Crossley was deemed unfit to even stand trial, so a trial of facts took place at Leeds Crown Court where a jury found that he was responsible for the month-long crime spree.
Those he hit included the Lost & Found Cocktail Bar, Belgrave Music Hall and the Phranakhon Tapas and Bar.
The 48-year-old appeared in court via video link this week from the Newsam Centre in Seacroft where he is being held for treatment.
Crossley, of no fixed address, was given a Section 37 hospital order by Judge Mushtaq Khokhar on the advice of medical experts who determined he was suffering with paranoid schizophrenia.
On September 4 last year he burgled the Lost & Found Cocktail Bar on Albion Place and stole a Bluetooth speaker worth £250. On the same evening he broke into Phranakhon Tapas and Bar on York Place and took took £330 in cash.
Two days later he robbed the Betfred bookies on Lands Lane, taking £350 cash.
He broke into a flat on September 24 at The Plaza, Clay Pit Lane, and stole an Iphone and £85 cash. He then burgled Belgrave Music Hall on Belgrave Street on September 26 and stole two scooters worth £1,050.
Finally, on October 2, he robbed Ladbrokes on Bradford’s James Street, taking £180 cash.
No mitigation was offered by his barrister during this week’s sentencing hearing. Crossley will remain at the Newsam Centre for further treatment and until he is deemed fit to be released.