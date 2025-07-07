Schizophrenic punched disabled shopper without warning in Wakefield city centre

A paranoid schizophrenic has been detained after a senseless attack on a disabled man shopping in Wakefield city centre.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

The victim, who walks with a stick, was “in the wrong place at the wrong time” when Damien Cresswell ran past and punched him to the back of the head.

Cresswell was given a hospital order at Leeds Crown Court this week after admitting a charge of ABH.

The court heard that the 65-year-old had been walking along the precinct in the city centre at around 11am on January 30.

At the same time, Cresswell was seen shouting outside of Greggs before he took off running.

Creswell hit the unsuspecting man as he ran past him in Wakefield city centre. | Google Maps

Without waning, he punched the man in the back of the head. The victim later said he could not remember what happened, only that he was on the floor outside a shop.

CCTV showed the man fall forward and bang his head on the floor as 30-year-old Cresswell ran off.

He was arrested at Wakefield Bus Station a short time later and PAVA spray had to be used to get him under control.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance. He suffered a haematoma to his eye and a serious injury to his knee with a tear to his tendon and damaged ligaments that required surgery.

In a victim impact statement the man said he suffered sleepless nights and was “constantly on edge”.

Creswell, of Wakefield Road, Normanton, appeared in court on a video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand.

He has four previous convictions for eight offences including ABH and battery.

Little mitigation was offered by his barrister after it was heard a bed was available for him at secure unit.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Dallas told Creswell: “It was a nasty offence on a stranger in the street, in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I feel sorry for him, he suffered a very serious knee injury. He was still on crutches four months later.

“However, it’s a unanimous opinion of the doctors that you are suffering from a significant mental disorder, in your case, paranoid schizophrenia.”

He said he was satisfied a hospital order was the best course of action, rather than prison.

He gave him a section 37 order, without restrictions, meaning he will be held in the secure unit at Fieldhead Hospital in Wakefield, for at least six months, to receive treatment.