Scarpering Leeds thief deemed 'unfit' to work 'has pulled the wool', judge says

Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 6th Apr 2025, 11:30 BST
A thief who ran from police and scaled a wall to escape has been accused of “pulling the wool” over his doctor’s eyes after he was signed off as too ill to work.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC said his hands were now “tied” in how he could deal with Marco Simpson.

Simpson had been caught cutting through a lock of a motorbike with an angle grinder, then scaling the eight-foot fence to flee officers closing in on him.

But the 18-year-old said he was too ill with his asthma to carry out community service.

Simpson was told by a judge he had "pulled the wool" over his doctor's eyes claiming he was too unwell to carry out unpaid work.Simpson was told by a judge he had "pulled the wool" over his doctor's eyes claiming he was too unwell to carry out unpaid work.
Judge Stubbs refused to accept his story during a previous hearing, and said he wanted a doctor’s report to support Simpson’s claims.

Returning to the case this week, Judge Stubbs accepted the sick note, but remained highly skeptical.

He told Simpson: “You are a young man who has seen a way out of this. You have pulled the wool over your doctor’s eyes, so there’s nothing I can do.

“It seems ridiculous to me when you are out in the small hours of the night stealing and climbing walls.

“If you really do have bad asthma, you would not be able to do that.”

Simpson, of Park Holme, Harehills Avenue, had previously admitted aggravated vehicle taking and going equipped for theft.

It related to a Suzuki bike being stolen from Selby on November 15 last year.

Judge Stubbs gave him a 12-month community order with 25 rehabilitation days with probation. He also banned him from driving for 12 months and.

He warned Simpson: “If you do not go to your rehabilitation days, or fail to co-operate with the community order, then I will send you into custody.

“All your chances will have run out. I have tried to give you a chance. This is the last one.”

