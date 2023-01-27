News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Scarcroft crash: Man in his 60s taken to hospital as suspect arrested and others run from Ford Fiesta in Wetherby Road

A man has been arrested after a car crash in north-east Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 11:39am

At 8.24pm yesterday (26 January), police were called to a car crash on Wetherby Road in Scarcroft, between a Ford Fiesta and a Chevrolet Cruze. The driver of the Chevrolet, a man in his sixties, was taken to hospital to be checked over but was not seriously injured.

The occupants of the Fiesta ran off from the scene. A male was detained on suspicion of being the driver and has been interviewed in relation to the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scene was cleared and the road reopened at around 10.30pm.

The crash happened at the junction of Ling Lane and Wetherby Road