At 8.24pm yesterday (26 January), police were called to a car crash on Wetherby Road in Scarcroft, between a Ford Fiesta and a Chevrolet Cruze. The driver of the Chevrolet, a man in his sixties, was taken to hospital to be checked over but was not seriously injured.

The occupants of the Fiesta ran off from the scene. A male was detained on suspicion of being the driver and has been interviewed in relation to the incident.

The scene was cleared and the road reopened at around 10.30pm.