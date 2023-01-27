Scarcroft crash: Man in his 60s taken to hospital as suspect arrested and others run from Ford Fiesta in Wetherby Road
A man has been arrested after a car crash in north-east Leeds.
At 8.24pm yesterday (26 January), police were called to a car crash on Wetherby Road in Scarcroft, between a Ford Fiesta and a Chevrolet Cruze. The driver of the Chevrolet, a man in his sixties, was taken to hospital to be checked over but was not seriously injured.
The occupants of the Fiesta ran off from the scene. A male was detained on suspicion of being the driver and has been interviewed in relation to the incident.
The scene was cleared and the road reopened at around 10.30pm.