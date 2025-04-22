Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pair of Leeds con artists who set up a “sophisticated” website selling fake passports, ID cards and money were caught after their shady business was infiltrated by undercover officers.

One was even involved in another scam at the time involving “black money” - a known scam to lure people into buying currency.

David Tchomega and Hughes Mboungang were both handed suspended sentences at Leeds Crown Court for their parts in the swindle.

The undercover officers came across the website and contacted them purporting to be a customer.

David Tchomega and Hughes Mboungang were involved in a "sophisticated" scam involving fake money and passports. | National World

The officer then met with 44-year-old Tchomega who offered to sell a passport for £4,000 and a driving licence for £1,200.

He also showed the officer a “fake” £20, saying they were capable of printing £20 and £50 notes and had the capacity to produce up to £1 million worth.

Prosecutor Andrew Semple told the court that the £20 he showed the officer turned out to be genuine.

They continued to negotiate, meeting at a McDonald’s in which they agreed on a £1,200 deal for three driving licences.

The officer then met Tchomega at Birstall Shopping Park where he handed over £1,000.

But after contact appeared to fizzle out, officers moved in to arrest Tchomega from his home on Throstle Hill, Middleton, and 50-year-old Mboungang from his home on Deansview, Moortown.

At Mboungang’s home they found items related to the “black money” scam - convincing victims that banknotes have been dyed black to avoid detection, and can be “cleaned” to produce legal tender.

Mr Semple told the court that the theory is “nonsense”.

He also said that despite the offers, the pair were not actually producing fake documents or money, but were simply attempting to con people. However, he said it “required planning and was sophisticated”.

Tchomega was convicted of conspiracy to defraud, three counts of possessing articles in the use of fraud and possession of a improperly-obtained identification document.

Mboungang was convicted of conspiracy to defraud and one count of possessing an article in the use of fraud.

Mitigating for Mboungang, James Littlehales conceded he had a previous conviction in 2017 for having articles related to fraud, for which he received an eight-month sentence, suspended for 12 months.

But he said there had been “nothing further” and that he was involved in community work.

For Tchomega, Ian Howard said he had fled Cameroon and was struggling for money due to problems with his council property.

Judge Christopher Batty handed Tchomega a 21-month sentence, suspended for two years.

Mboungang was given a 15-month sentence, suspended for two years.

They were both given 250 hours of unpaid work, and Tchomega 15 days of rehabilitation with probation.