Savvy Baker: Leeds brownie entrepreneur fined for failing to disclose driver's details after her car was caught speeding

A BMW registered to Miss Roqaa, 26, was clocked exceeding the speed limit through the village of Huby, near Harrogate, in March and she was contacted and asked to provide details of who had been driving.

When she did not respond, on April 27 North Yorkshire Police added a charge of failing to give information and the case was sent to Harrogate Magistrates Court.

At a hearing on Monday, the speeding offence was withdrawn but Miss Roqaa, of Street Lane in Roundhay, was fined £660 for the disclosure charge.

Savannah Roqaa