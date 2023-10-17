Savins Mill Way Kirkstall: Three men armed with crowbar storm Leeds Boots store as police investigate robbery
Terrified staff at a Boots store in Leeds were left fearing for their safety as three men stormed the shop armed with a crowbar.
The robbery, at the Kirkstall branch of the cosmetics retailer, in Savins Mill Way, happened at around 10.05am today (October 17).
It saw the men attack a locked perfume cabinet, stealing what West Yorkshire Police said was a “large amount of products” before running off.
A scene was put in place for forensic examinations, but it has now been removed.
Enquiries are ongoing, with those who have any information about the incident urged to contact Leeds District CID by calling 101 or by using the force’s Live Chat website, quoting crime reference 13230576888.