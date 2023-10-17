Terrified staff at a Boots store in Leeds were left fearing for their safety as three men stormed the shop armed with a crowbar.

The robbery, at the Kirkstall branch of the cosmetics retailer, in Savins Mill Way, happened at around 10.05am today (October 17).

It saw the men attack a locked perfume cabinet, stealing what West Yorkshire Police said was a “large amount of products” before running off.

A scene was put in place for forensic examinations, but it has now been removed.

