Saville Street Wakefield: Man seriously injured after being attacked at West Yorkshire playground
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in a West Yorkshire.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident which took place in the Green on Saville Street in Wakefield on Friday, October 13.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It took place between 7.05pm and 10.10pm after the victim (a man in his 30s) was assaulted by another man who made off.
“Enquiries are underway into the incident by Wakefield CID and anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact officers.”
Information can be given to Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13230571120 or online via the 101LiveChat. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.