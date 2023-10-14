Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

Saville Street Wakefield: Man seriously injured after being attacked at West Yorkshire playground

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in a West Yorkshire.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 14th Oct 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 12:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident which took place in the Green on Saville Street in Wakefield on Friday, October 13.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It took place between 7.05pm and 10.10pm after the victim (a man in his 30s) was assaulted by another man who made off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Enquiries are underway into the incident by Wakefield CID and anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact officers.”

Most Popular
The incident which took place in the Green on Saville Street in Wakefield. Picture: GoogleThe incident which took place in the Green on Saville Street in Wakefield. Picture: Google
The incident which took place in the Green on Saville Street in Wakefield. Picture: Google

Information can be given to Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13230571120 or online via the 101LiveChat. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.