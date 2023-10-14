Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in a West Yorkshire.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident which took place in the Green on Saville Street in Wakefield on Friday, October 13.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It took place between 7.05pm and 10.10pm after the victim (a man in his 30s) was assaulted by another man who made off.

“Enquiries are underway into the incident by Wakefield CID and anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact officers.”

The incident which took place in the Green on Saville Street in Wakefield. Picture: Google