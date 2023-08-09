An arson investigation has been launched after a fire in a Castleford building.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to the blaze alongside colleagues from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue just before midnight on Tuesday (August 8).

The fire, at a commercial unit on Savile Road, was tackled by the fire service and is believed to have been started deliberately.

Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Wakefield Police on 101 or via the force’s Live Chat website at referencing crime number 13230441873.