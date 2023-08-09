Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Savile Road Castleford fire: Arson probe launched as police investigate West Yorkshire building blaze

An arson investigation has been launched after a fire in a Castleford building.
By James Connolly
Published 9th Aug 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 13:16 BST

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to the blaze alongside colleagues from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue just before midnight on Tuesday (August 8).

The fire, at a commercial unit on Savile Road, was tackled by the fire service and is believed to have been started deliberately.

Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Wakefield Police on 101 or via the force’s Live Chat website at referencing crime number 13230441873.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.