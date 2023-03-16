Over £400 in cash and a freezer load of food for those in need was stolen during the break-in, which occurred overnight at the Salvation Army Church & Community Centre, Hunslet Hall Road on February 27.

Major Cliff Allchin told the YEP: "It’s a real blow and I believe we were just one of a number of foodbank locations that were targeted in the area that weekend.

“Obviously you try not to judge people but it becomes very, very difficult as it appears as if someone who has used our premises for help has either passed on the information or actually been one of those involved.”

Pictures: Google/SA

The charity has now launched a JustGiving page in the hope of regaining some of what it has lost.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The suspects had forced open roller shutters and the door to the attached charity shop to gain entry. Items were thrown about within the premises causing extensive damage before cash was stolen from a till in the shop and from petty cash in the main hall.

“Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity during the time the offence occurred or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230116812 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.”