Sajid Saddique, who lived in Bradford, has not been seen since February 14, 2007 after he attended a business meeting in Shipley. Since this date, a dedicated team of officers have conducted extensive enquiries into his disappearance.

New evidence in 2014 suggested that Mr Saddique was murdered, and a murder investigation was launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team. Three men were arrested and a file was submitted to CPS for their consideration but CPS decided there was insufficient evidence to charge.

Today (14 February), on the 16th anniversary of Mr Saddique’s disappearance, officers would like to appeal for information.

Sajid Saddique, who lived in Allerton, has not been seen since February 14, 2007

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy is part of the Major Investigation Review Team said: “It has been 16 years since the disappearance of Mr Saddique and we are committed to getting answers and closure for his family. The investigation remains open and active lines of enquiries are still being carried out. We have received new information in the investigation and are acting on it.

“No matter how long has past, West Yorkshire Police will never give up on getting answers on what happened to Mr Saddique. His children have grown up without ever knowing their father and we are determined to get justice for them and his family and to find the answers they so rightly deserve.

“Mr Saddique was last seen in the car park of the Asda supermarket in Manor Road Shipley at around 10.20am on February 15 in 2007, he was never seen again. Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Saddique as his disappearance has had a devastating impact on them, we remain committed to getting answers for them.”