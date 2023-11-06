Sainsbury’s Wakefield: Police investigating after thieves use JCB forklift in ram-raid bid on supermarket cash machine
A report was received shortly after 1.30am this morning that a JCB forklift had collided into the Sainsbury’s store on Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield.
Officers attended and the suspects were no longer present.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A cash machine, which was damaged during the incident, was not taken. Food items were found nearby, thought to have been taken from inside the store.
“Extensive damage was caused to the front of the building and a scene remains in place at this time while enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information, who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact Wakefield CID quoting reference 13230615372. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Update: A man has been arrested in connection with this incident.