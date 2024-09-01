Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “brazen” shoplifter targeted a Castleford supermarket 10 times in the space of three weeks - despite being banned from the store.

John Eastman’s shameless spree saw him take more than £500 worth of goods from the Sainsbury’s Local on Smawthorne Lane throughout July.

The 42-year-old targeted other business in his most recent shoplifting spree, including Riverside Pharmacy on July 11, when he nicked three packs of razor blades from the Savile Road shop.

John Eastman, 42, of Wesley Street, Wakefield, admitted 17 counts of theft from a shop and 10 offences of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on August 29. | West Yorkshire Police

One witness described how the thief, of Wesley Street, Wakefield, simply “looked through” them, as he was under the influence of drugs.

He admitted 17 counts of theft from a shop and 10 offences of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday (August 29).

Prosecutor Adam Walker explained that between July 8 and July 30, Eastman stole almost £900 from various shops. They included the Sainsbury’s Local store, from which the defendant was banned from entering by the CBO.

Mr Walker said: “The highest value theft was from Sainsbury’s, when he took £127 worth of meat and beer.”

No weapons were reported to have been involved in any of the incidents and no violence was offered. The court heard that Eastman, who appeared in court via video link from prison, already had 35 convictions for 130 offences.

Eastman targeted the Sainsbury's Local supermarket, on Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, 10 times in three weeks. | Google

Defending, Andrew Semple said: “This is a man who has wrestled for much of his adult life with chronic addiction. These offences were committed to fund that habit.

“There’s nothing in the way of profiteering. Speaking to him, he shows a surprising degree of insight. He knows that in custody the temptations are fewer and he appears to have equipped himself for that.”

Addressing the defendant, Judge Simon Batiste said: “You have a truly appalling record for offences primarily of dishonesty.

“You have received many different sentences,, but nothing appears to have stopped you from offending. These offences were committed in an absolute brazen manner, with no embarrassment at all about what you were doing.

“You are a career thief and you regard shoplifting as your means of supporting your drug addiction.”

He jailed him for 20 months. Eastman must serve half before he is eligible for release, when he will remain on licence for a year.