A man attempted to place several items off the shelves at the Brewery Place shop into a rucksack before being approached by a male member of staff. The staff member was assaulted and taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

The incident occurred last night (November 20) and the man was described as wearing a face mask, grey Under Armour joggers, black shoes and a black coat/jacket with a black beanie hat with a white logo on the front. He was also described as carrying a bright blue Adidas rucksack with a white adidas logo on it.

Anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident, or seen the man running off, has been asked to call Leeds CID on 101 or use the West Yorkshire Police live chat function, quoting reference 13220641334. Alternatively, people can report information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.