The 17 safest areas in Leeds with the lowest crime named by new West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have named the safest neighbourhoods in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 18th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from February 2023-January 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 109,735 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.

The data shows the 17 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Wetherby West recorded 179 crimes

1. Wetherby West

Wetherby West recorded 179 crimes

East Garforth recorded 198 crimes between June 2022 and July 2023

2. East Garforth

East Garforth recorded 198 crimes between June 2022 and July 2023

Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell recorded 211 crimes

3. Scarcroft, Shadwell and Scholes

Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell recorded 211 crimes

Rawdon North recorded 258 crimes

4. Rawdon North

Rawdon North recorded 258 crimes

Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood recorded 278 crimes

5. Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood

Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood recorded 278 crimes

Adel recorded 293 crimes

6. Adel and Wharfedale

Adel recorded 293 crimes

