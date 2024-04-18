The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from February 2023-January 2024 that was not later cancelled.
There were 109,735 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.
The data shows the 17 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. Wetherby West
Wetherby West recorded 179 crimes Photo: James Hardisty
2. East Garforth
East Garforth recorded 198 crimes between June 2022 and July 2023 Photo: Google
3. Scarcroft, Shadwell and Scholes
Scarcroft, Scholes and Shadwell recorded 211 crimes Photo: National World
4. Rawdon North
Rawdon North recorded 258 crimes Photo: Gerard Binks
5. Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood
Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood recorded 278 crimes Photo: National World
6. Adel and Wharfedale
Adel recorded 293 crimes Photo: Simon Hulme