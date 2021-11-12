A court heard how Jonathan Kear took pleasure in "maximising her distress and pain" as he subjected her to the horrific assault.

Kear - a prolific violent offender - preyed upon the woman on the day he first met her after she rejected his advances.

Leeds Crown Court heard harrowing details of how the 46-year-old defendant raped the woman then continued to carry out a further serious sex assault upon her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Kear was given an extended 12-year prison sentence for raping a woman in her own home in Leeds.

The woman was left bleeding and in severe pain but Kear continued to make the victim suffer despite her begging him to stop.

He then made threats that he would come back and "get her" before leaving her home.

Kear was given a 12-year extended prison sentence by a judge who described him as posing a serious danger to women.

Read more: Morley crime spree burglar broke into businesses and stole staff tip money

Judge Christopher Batty said: "What you subjected (the victim) to was a prolonged and harrowing ordeal.

"You were determined to have sex with her whether she consented of not.

"You raped her in the hallway of her home with her children within yards of this incident.

"You used violence to exert power and control.

"In this offence you took a disturbing pleasure in humiliating the complainant, seeking to maximise her distress and pain.

"I have no doubt that you are a danger to women."

After carrying out the attack, Kear then breached a restraining order by going to the home of his ex-partner.

He had been banned from going to the property after being violent towards her but climbed through a kitchen window and shouted abuse at her.

At the time of the offending he was out of prison licence for assault.

Read more: Violent criminal locked up for ten years for knifepoint robbery of his uncle at his home in Leeds

Kear, of Inghams View, Pudsey, pleaded guilty to rape, a further serious sexual assault and breach of a restraining order.

He has previous convictions dating back to 1992 for offences including robbery, arson, wounding and indecent assault.

The probation service assessed Kear as posing a high risk of committing further sexual violence against women.

Kear was told he must serve a custodial term of eight years, of which he must serve two-thirds in prison, before he can apply to the parole board for release.

He will then be on licence for a further four years.

Abbi Whelan, mitigating, said Kear had abused alcohol for a number of years.

He had been taking part in an alcohol treatment programme but carried on the attack on the day he began drinking again.

She said: "He is disgusted with what he has done.

"He can't quite believe he has behaved in this manner.