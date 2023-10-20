Sadistic Leeds robbers forced victim to strip and sexually touch himself for their amusement

A vulnerable victim was stripped naked by two sadistic Leeds thugs in the street who punched, kicked and robbed him, before humiliating him further by forcing him to perform sex acts on himself for their own amusement.

The pair, who cannot be named because they are aged just 15 and 16 at the time, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon. Judge Robin Mairs told them: “This was the sadistic infliction of serious violence and sexual humiliation for your own delight and pleasure. No sentence of mine can compensate or adequately punish for the harm you inflicted needlessly, gratuitously and cruelly.”

Prosecutor Richard Davies said the pair had spotted the 39-year-old vulnerable man on a bench in Holbeck in the early hours of July 24 last year. After initially appearing to befriend him, they assaulted him and demanded he empty his pockets. Taking him to a more secluded spotted away from CCTV, they continued to punch and kick him. Demanding he get up, they would then attack him again.

Events then “became more sinister” as they demanded he strip naked and “run up and down skatepark equipment”. They then ordered him to touch himself, sexually. They also stole his mobile phone. He was able to flee the scene naked and raise the alarm. He suffered a broken jaw and two black eyes and required surgery.

The younger of the two admitted Section 18 wounding, assault with an intent to rob, and possession of cocaine and cannabis. He was found guilty after a trial of causing a person to engage in sexual activity.

Mitigating, Jeremy Hill-Baker said he had spent 14 months on remand and has been “making a lot of good progress”. He added: “He has become a very different person in the 14 months that have elapsed.”

The eldest admitted assault with an intent to rob, but was found guilty after a trial of Section 18 wounding.

Mitigating, Timothy Jacobs said he had a “challenging upbringing” and that he still young. He said he had spent three months on remand which has had a major impact on him, adding: “He is a different person to the one who committed these offences.”