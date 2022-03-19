It happened in Harehills at about 5.50pm on Friday.

Police were called out to Ruthven View, near the Morrisons on Harehills Lane, and found a man who had suffered a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruthven View, Harehills, where the incident took place (Photo: Google)

Police have made an arrest in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We were called to a report of a stabbing in Harehills, Leeds, yesterday afternoon.

"The incident happened at around 5:50pm on Ruthven View.

"Upon arrival officers found a male who had suffered a stab wound. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

"One male has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"Anyone who may have witnessed it or may have CCTV footage of the incident is asked to contact Leeds CID by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1378 of 18/3.

"Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."