'Ruthless' Leeds pub robber admits having Glock pistol and drugs

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

A convicted armed robber is facing more years behind bars after he was caught with drugs, a gun and ammunition.

Thomas Silverwood, who was jailed in 2014 for a string of violent raids on pubs and restaurants, admitted dangerous driving on St George Street in Middleton on January 21 this year.

He has also admitted possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after being found with cocaine and MDMA days later.

The 29-year-old, of Bowood Avenue, Meanwood, also admitted possession of a prohibited firearm - a Glock 19 pistol - and possessing 9mm rounds without a certificate.

Silverwood is facing another lengthy spell behind bars, almost 11 years after he was was jailed for being part of a gang who carried out a string of pub robberies. | National World

He has entered a basis of plea that he was holding the weapon for someone from whom he buys drugs, and was given a discount on his drugs as a result.

Judge Christopher Batty said that Silverwood, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds, will now return to court on March 26 to be sentenced.

A trial of issue may take place to clarify the full details of the case, concerning Silverwood’s claims about carrying the gun for another person and whether those details will make a difference to the length of his overall sentence.

The court heard that Silverwood had been recalled to prison and will not be released until November of next year.

He was one of six gang members to be jailed in 2014 for a combined total of 50 years after committing a string of armed robberies at pubs and restaurants across Leeds.

They included premises in Horsforth, Cookridge, Meanwood, Armley, West Park and Rothwell. Armed with knives, machetes and hammers, they threatened staff into handing over money.

Silverwood received 12 years after he was found to be the “chief lieutenant” to the gang’s leader.

