Roy Whiting attacker refuses to give evidence at his own trial at Leeds Crown Court

A prisoner accused of attempting to murder reviled child killer Roy Whiting in his own cell has refused to given evidence at his own trial.

Andrew Light denies intending to kill Whiting at HMP Wakefield, but has since admitted causing GBH with intent after the trial began.

Light was advised by his barrister about giving the jury his reasons for the attack, but declined to get into the witness box.

Judge Robin Mairs told the jury they were “entitled to draw inferences” from this decision.

Whiting (pictured) was attacked by Andrew Light, who denies attempted murder. | PA / NW

Light, who is also a convicted murderer, attacked 66-year-old Whiting as he was laid on his bed on February 11 last year.

Whiting was jailed for life with a 40-year minimum stint for the kidnap and murder of eight-year-old Sarah Payne in 2000.

Using a makeshift knife - a sharpened chunk of wood - Light asked if he was “Whiting”, before launching at him and stabbing him multiple times. Whiting managed to get under his bed to protect himself before prison officers were able to intervene.

Light, 45, was then led away and could be heard shouting :“See you later Roy. That’s for Sarah Payne.”

He later said he “hoped” Whiting was dead. However, Whiting only suffered minor injuries despite being stabbed around 12 times. Giving evidence on day one of the trial, Whiting told the court he had never spoken with Light before.

Light confessed to prison staff he had a hatred for sex offenders and had “homicide ideation” towards them.

He said he wanted to kill one to alleviate the symptoms and get moved off the wing.

Light was jailed in 2002 for murdering his roommate and is already serving a life sentence. He has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and emotionally unstable personality disorder.

The jury retired to deliberate their decision at lunchtime on Thursday and will continue this morning.

Judge Mairs told them after just two hours and 41 minutes of deliberation that he would accept a majority decision as well a a unanimous decision, with a minimum of 10 of the 12 jurors agreeing on a verdict.