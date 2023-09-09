Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Row over defecating dog led to woman being strangled by violent Leeds partner

A couple who argued over a pet dog defecating on a living floor led to the woman being strangled in a violent attack.
By Nick Frame
Published 9th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Hayden Michael Bleasby attacked the female when she told him to clean up after his dog that had done its business on the living room floor, Leeds Crown Court heard.

It was heard that the couple had been in a relationship for around three years but was marked with violence amid frequent break-ups and reconciliations.

Bleasby, 30, had been drinking with friends on December 3 last year before gong to his partner’s house. She came home later and woke him up to ask him for money for a taxi. She then told him his dog had left its mess in the living room and asked him to clean it up.

Most Popular
The argument spiralled after the dog left a mess on the living room floor. (pic by National World)The argument spiralled after the dog left a mess on the living room floor. (pic by National World)
A heated argument started and he then grabbed her by the throat and threw her against the wall. The Crown said he then dragged her by the hair and throw her over a sofa. He admits losing his temper and grabbing her by the neck, but denied the rest.

He also claimed she attacked him, scratching at him and throwing punches. She suffered injuries to her neck, face and forehead. He was later arrested at his parents’ house and a small grip-seal bag of cannabis was found on him.

Bleasby, of Cobden Road, Farnley, admitted intentional strangulation, ABH and possession of cannabis. He has previous convictions for simple drug matters dating back to 2014.

Mitigating, Rhianydd Clement, said: “He accepts he went too far, significantly too far and his behaviour was unacceptable. He regrets his actions and expresses his remorse.

"He has no previous convictions for violence and recognises that alcohol is quite clearly is a contributor to his offending behaviour and now does not drink at all.”

The judge, the Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl KC told him: “It comes against a background of previous violence. In short, you lost your temper. Frankly, it does not matter who started the argument, the fact of the matter is you do not attack and assault females.”

He jailed him for eight months, suspended for 24 months, gave him 150 hours of unpaid work, five rehabilitation days and ordered him to complete the Building Better Relationships rehabilitation course.