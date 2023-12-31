Roundhay Road Oakwood: Police swarm road near Gipton Wood in Leeds due to ongoing incident
and live on Freeview channel 276
Around five police cars were called to Roundhay Road, Oakwood, shortly before 1.30pm today (Sunday December 31). One resident told the Yorkshire Evening Post they believed the incident involved a bus.
Locals spotted around 10 officers near the junction with Oakwell Mount and Ravenscar Avenue.
One witness, who did not want to be named, told the YEP: “It looked like something serious. There were four or five police cars near a bus that had stopped on Roundhay Road.
"It looked like an incident involving the bus but I can't say for sure. There were about 10 officers. We were all looking on trying to find out what was going on."
More to follow.