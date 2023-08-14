Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Roundhay Road Harehills: Man rushed to hospital with head injuries after being mowed down by car in Leeds

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Leeds, as police investigate a deliberate assault.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:37 BST

Police were called to Roundhay Road, Harehills, on the morning of Sunday August 13 following a report that a man had been hit by a car. Officers found the man with head injuries and say he was “assaulted with the vehicle”.

He was taken to hospital. A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police cordoned off a large area in Roundhay Road, near Gathorne Terrace, on Sunday morning while they investigated the assault.

Police guard a cordon on Roundhay Road, Harehills, as they investigate the assault (Photo by National World)Police guard a cordon on Roundhay Road, Harehills, as they investigate the assault (Photo by National World)
Police guard a cordon on Roundhay Road, Harehills, as they investigate the assault (Photo by National World)

In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Yesterday morning, police were called to a report a man had been hit by a car in Roundhay Road, Leeds.

“Officers attended and found the man with head injuries after being assaulted with the vehicle and he was taken to hospital.

“A 53-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101LiveChat function on the website quoting reference 13230449958.”