A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Leeds, as police investigate a deliberate assault.

Police were called to Roundhay Road, Harehills, on the morning of Sunday August 13 following a report that a man had been hit by a car. Officers found the man with head injuries and say he was “assaulted with the vehicle”.

He was taken to hospital. A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police cordoned off a large area in Roundhay Road, near Gathorne Terrace, on Sunday morning while they investigated the assault.

Police guard a cordon on Roundhay Road, Harehills, as they investigate the assault (Photo by National World)

In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Yesterday morning, police were called to a report a man had been hit by a car in Roundhay Road, Leeds.

“Officers attended and found the man with head injuries after being assaulted with the vehicle and he was taken to hospital.

“A 53-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.