Police officers were called to Roundhay Road in Harehills shortly after 10am on Friday amid reports of a crash involving a van and a bicycle. A road closure was put in place as emergency services worked at the scene near the junction with Roseville Road.

First Bus warned passengers that its 12, 13 and 13A services were being diverted as a result. The road closure remained in place while West Yorkshire Police waited for an update on the male cyclist’s injuries, but the route has now reopened.

A force spokesman said: “At 10.06am today, police received a report of a collision involving a van and a bicycle in Roundhay Road, Leeds. The male cyclist was taken to hospital with a head injury.”