Roundhay Park: Police pictured outside Roundhay Fox pub as cars race towards caravan site
Police cars have been pictured racing onto the field at Roundhay Park.
Cop cars were spotted parked up outside the popular Roundhay Fox pub before racing off into the park in the direction of a caravan site. Roundhay Park is one of the biggest city parks in Europe. Covering more than 700 acres of parkland, lakes, woodland and gardens.
Pictures were captured by the Yorkshire Evening Post and West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment on the ongoing incident.