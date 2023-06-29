Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Roundhay Park: Police pictured outside Roundhay Fox pub as cars race towards caravan site

Police cars have been pictured racing onto the field at Roundhay Park.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:58 BST

Cop cars were spotted parked up outside the popular Roundhay Fox pub before racing off into the park in the direction of a caravan site. Roundhay Park is one of the biggest city parks in Europe. Covering more than 700 acres of parkland, lakes, woodland and gardens.

Pictures were captured by the Yorkshire Evening Post and West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment on the ongoing incident.

