Roundhay Park: Man due to appear in court over indecent exposure in Leeds park

A man is due to appear in court charged with exposure in relation to an incident in Roundhay Park.
By Alex Grant
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 12:09 BST
Paul Brister, aged 44, of Kentmere Crescent, Seacroft, has been charged over an incident in the park which was reported by a woman on Monday afternoon.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are continuing to carry out enquiries into a number of other previous similar offences in the park.

Paul Brister, aged 44, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today. Pictures: National WorldPaul Brister, aged 44, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today. Pictures: National World
A proactive operation to target exposure incidents in the area has been running throughout the year to respond to the concerns of residents and park users, particularly women and girls.

It includes increased patrols by both uniformed and plain clothes officers, alongside a range of other tactics such as the use of drones and electric bikes.

The initiative, which is supported by the city’s community safety partnership Safer Leeds and the local authority, will remain in place to deter and detect any further offences.