Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has appeared in court charged over two recent incidents of sexual exposure in Roundhay Park.

Luke Lawrence, 30, of Elmete Hill, Leeds, has been charged with two counts of exposure under Section 66 of Sexual Offences Act 2003.

It is in relation to incidents in the park on June 29 and July 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been charged after two incidents of sexual exposure in Roundhay Park. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday (July 6) and his case was adjourned until December 23 for trial. He has been released on bail with conditions.

Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are continuing to work alongside colleagues on the Leeds North East Neighbourhood Policing Team and partner agencies to take a proactive approach to target exposure incidents in the area.

The force said that operation have been stepped up over the summer to respond to residents' concerns, particularly those of women and girls.

It includes increased patrols by both uniformed and plain clothes officers, alongside a range of other tactics including the use of drones and electric bikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative, which is supported by the city’s community safety partnership Safer Leeds and the local authority, will remain in place to deter and detect any further offences and to keep the park safe.