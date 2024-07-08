Roundhay Park Leeds: Man charged over sexual exposure in Leeds park as police step up patrols
Luke Lawrence, 30, of Elmete Hill, Leeds, has been charged with two counts of exposure under Section 66 of Sexual Offences Act 2003.
It is in relation to incidents in the park on June 29 and July 4.
He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday (July 6) and his case was adjourned until December 23 for trial. He has been released on bail with conditions.
Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are continuing to work alongside colleagues on the Leeds North East Neighbourhood Policing Team and partner agencies to take a proactive approach to target exposure incidents in the area.
The force said that operation have been stepped up over the summer to respond to residents' concerns, particularly those of women and girls.
It includes increased patrols by both uniformed and plain clothes officers, alongside a range of other tactics including the use of drones and electric bikes.
The initiative, which is supported by the city’s community safety partnership Safer Leeds and the local authority, will remain in place to deter and detect any further offences and to keep the park safe.
Officers are encouraging anyone who encounters indecent behaviour in the park to contact 999 immediately, use the ‘what3words’ app to help pinpoint their location, tell a park warden or PCSO if available nearby and consider taking a photo or video of the suspect on their phone if it’s safe to do so.